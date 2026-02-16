‘The number one thing you have to do is get on the phone.’ – Verizon Customer Shares How You Can Get Money Credited To Your Account After The Company’s Major Outage

In case you haven’t been paying close attention to the news, there was recently a major Verizon outage across the U.S. and customers were definitely not happy about it.

But there might be some good news for Verizon folks!

A TikTokker named Guillermo posted a video and told viewers how he got a big payday from the company because of the outage.

Guillermo told viewers, “Verizon knows that they screwed up with this outage, but more importantly, they also recognize the fact that people lost income that day. The number one thing you have to do is get on the phone.”

The TikTokker said that the company will pay customers who were affected by the outage.

He said, “I talked about how two of the five lines that I have are actually gig economy workers, and they lost money that day.”

Guillermo continued, “I’m also a loyal Verizon Wireless customer. I have both their cellular and home internet. So make sure you’re talking about your loyalty. Don’t threaten them with leaving. Talk about how you wanna continue with Verizon and how this is something that you need fixed.”

He added, “The number one thing you have to do is get on the phone. The live agent chat, that’s not good enough. The folks in the stores, they don’t have the same capabilities. Call Verizon today.”

Look into this if you’re a Verizon customer!

