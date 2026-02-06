The Whole Class Refuses To Go To A Classmate’s Birthday Party, But One Mom Feels Sorry For The Birthday Girl And Wonders If Her Daughter Should Go

When it comes to parenting, some difficult decisions have to be made.

This mom found out that a disruptive girl in her daughter’s class was throwing a birthday party, but none of the classmates wanted to go. So she’s thinking of forcing her daughter to go because she feels bad for the birthday girl.

Is that the right thing to do? Read the full story below.

WIBTA for not making my daughter go to a girls birthday even though I know no one is going This year, a girl (I will call her Emilia) joined my daughter’s school. We go to a private school, and the classrooms are very small. Emilia has been an issue this school year. She is very disruptive in class, and we had an issue around Halloween with her stealing people’s food at lunch. My daughter was involved, and she received an apology for that. Soon after, we got a school email reminding the kids about personal boundaries and not touching people. I asked my daughter, and it was because Emilia kept hugging people. This is 5th grade. My daughter is, overall, not the biggest fan of her. I have interacted with Emilia before, and I believe she is on the autistic spectrum (no confirmation on that). This leads to the main issue.

This mom is torn between her daughter’s wishes and doing the kind thing.

Emilia sent out invites for her birthday, and my daughter doesn’t wish to go. I think she is old enough to make that type of decision. The problem is, I have talked to some other parents (my daughter’s friends’ parents), and they are not going either. It is next Saturday. It seems that no one will be going to Emilia’s birthday. I am torn about whether I should make my daughter go or not. On one hand, she is old enough to decide if she wants to go, and on the other hand, it would be kind to Emilia if I made my daughter go. I know my daughter’s friends’ parents don’t wish to go at all, so this would be forcing her to go. I don’t know.

Kindness to others matters, but so does respect for your daughter.

