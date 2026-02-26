‘This was the best 30 minutes of my life’ – A Traveler’s Belongings Came Out On An Airport Conveyor Belt After A Problem With His Baggage

Checking your luggage when you fly is a roll of the dice these days.

Your bags might get lost, damaged, or you might have to experience what this fella went through.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what her brother had to deal with when he went to get his checked bag from a baggage belt at an airport.

The video’s text overlay reads, “That one time we were waiting for my brother’s bag, and instead his underwear and socks came out one at a time.”

The TikTokker’s brother grabs loose socks and underwear from the baggage belt.

The man went to see customer service about his problem and the text overlay told viewers, “They were confused too.”

His bag finally showed up on the belt…but one of the zippers was undone and part of the bag was open.

The man said to his sister, “Slight issue: missing all socks and underwear.”

The video’s caption reads, “This was the best 30 minutes of my life.”

Check out the video.

This guy might want to invest in some new luggage…

