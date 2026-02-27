February 27, 2026 at 4:49 pm

‘We finally cleared the space around that mysterious door.’ – A New Homeowner Opened Up A Mystery Shed In Her Backyard And Got A Nice Surprise

by Matthew Gilligan

Buying an old house is full of surprises!

And you might think that you know the ins and outs of a property when you first move in, but sometimes you need to take a closer look, because you might’ve missed something!

A woman named Nelly posted a video and showed TikTok viewers what she discovered when she dig some investigating in the backyard of the home she bought.

Through series of text overlays in the video, Nelly told viewers what happened.

She found a white door while clearing out her garden, and she originally thought it was an outside toilet.

She cleared out the area with her mother-in-law to be able to open the door and take a look at the structure.

Nelly then removed the door and found a large room with stone walls!

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “We finally cleared the space around that mysterious door. I was so anxious to open it, but with a bit of help from my mother-in-law, we did it. And what we found left us speechless.”

She added, “Another room we didn’t know about it and the sellers wouldn’t have known either! Absolutely unbelievable.”

Check out the video.

@thebakeryproject

We finally cleared the space around that mysterious door… I was so anxious to open it, but with a bit of help from my mother-in-law, we did it — and what we found left us speechless 😱 Another room, we didn’t know about it and the sellers wouldn’t have known either?! Absolutely unbelievable. #Discovery #HiddenRoom #HomeFind #RenovationJourney #sohappy

♬ som original – ₊˚ ཐི⋆𝒙𝒐𝒈𝒉𝒊𝒃𝒍𝒊⋆ཋྀ ˚₊

And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user has an idea.

And this individual spoke up.

The possibilities are endless with this space!

