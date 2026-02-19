What Happens When You Win A Car On The Price Is Right? A Winner Takes Us Along With Her When Getting Her Vehicle.

The Price is Right is one of the most popular game shows on TV, and it has been for years.

While there are many great prizes on that show, winning a car has to be one of the best.

One TikToker won a new car, and now she wants to take her viewers along with her as she gets her new car. She begins her video by saying, “Remember when I won a car on The Price is Right?”

She then shows a video of her winning the car. She is so excited! (Who wouldn’t be?)

Then she says, “The day has come. What happens is, when you win a car on The Price is Right (I won a Nissan Versa), you can keep that car, or you can take that credit and get a new car. So, that’s what I did.”

I didn’t know that. It is nice that you get to pick, since different people like different types of cars.

She continues, “We’re going to go pick up the car right now.”

She goes to a dealership, and then cuts to walking out to her car, “Here’s my car! The Toyota RAV 4! Holy…It’s such an upgrade!”

She loves it!

She ends the video by dancing to The Price is Right music and kissing the car. She even has a license plate cover that says, “I won this car on The Price is Right.”

That is so fun. She is obviously so happy with her new car.

Going on a game show and winning like this would be amazing.

Check out the full video below to see the full experience.

The people in the comments are so happy for her.

This commenter says she made the right choice getting the Toyota.

Those RAV 4’s can last for years.

This person loves the RAVs!

What an amazing experience.

