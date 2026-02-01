Wedding Photographer Got A Very Weird Request From A Happy Customer Who Expected More Social Media Posts From Them

When you work as a photographer, it is always nice when customers are happy with the way your pictures turned out.

One photographer, however, had a customer who was very happy, but they had a very unusual request.

She made a video about it. The video has a caption that reads, “I received this voice memo from a past wedding client tonight, and I am at a total loss at where to go from here! What would you do?”

Ok, I’m intrigued.

The video then plays the audio message, where the customer says, “Hey girl, so, this is so awkward. I really feel like I need to check in with you about it. You shot our wedding in May, it just brought me so much joy and happiness when you would post about our wedding. And since then, you’ve obviously shot other weddings, and you’ve been posting about them, and I guess I’ve been jealous. And my husband and I invested a lot in having you for our wedding, and I just get jealous. I didn’t know if there is anything we can do about it, any way that we could approach this issue. Anyway, let me know. Thanks!”

What exactly is she even asking for?

The photographer then replies via text, saying, “Wow. Uhm, I’m speechless. First of all, I want to say it was such an honor to be a part of your special day.”

She is being very polite about it.

She goes on, “Just so I understand completely where you’re coming from, you’re hoping to see more of your wedding on my social media or you’d like me to not be posting about other weddings as much or?”

Yeah, this is all very confusing.

Wow. Talk about entitled!

If she wants her wedding photos out there, just post them herself.

Watch the video below to see this weird situation for yourself.

@charitymahomey POV: Your past bride sends you a voice memo saying she gets jealous when I post other couples 🥹💕 I thought it was cute and flattering at first but then it escalated. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As photographers, we want every couple to feel just as cherished even long after the wedding day. But it got me thinking, how do you balance posting new content with making your past couples feel seen + celebrated too? Photographers—what would YOU do in this situation? Drop your advice below! ⬇️ cause idk where to go from here and what to reply. 😬 And yes obvi she’s blocked from this #aita #weddingphotographer #jealousbrideskit #skit ♬ so high school – overlays ⸆⸉

The people in the comments almost can’t believe it.

I can’t say that this commenter is wrong.

Yup, this is all that needs to be said.

Main character syndrome!

