‘When your realtor will literally walk across water for you.’ – A Realtor Thought She Was Walking On A Backyard Patio, But It Ended Up Being A Hilarious Misstep

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta watch your step in this world…

Or else you might find yourself in hot water!

A realtor named Danielle posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how she narrowly avoided a catastrophe when she was showing a home to some potential buyers.

The video showed Danielle walking toward her real estate clients in the backyard of a home.

But the TikTokker was in for a surprise!

She walked across what she thought was a patio…but it turned out to be a pool cover.

Danielle managed to make it across the pool cover, but she got her feet wet in the process.

In the video’s text overlay, Danielle wrote, “When your realtor will literally walk across water for you.”

She wrote in the caption, “Listen, you can’t tell me that my business is not COVERED and PROTECTED by the LORD himself.”

Check out the video.

Listen, you can’t tell me that my business is not COVERED and PROTECTED by the LORD himself 😭 #blessed #dayinthelife #realtor

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This viewer didn’t hold back.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTok user made a funny comment.

Whew! That was a close call!

