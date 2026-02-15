Widowed Man Allowed His Sister To Move In With Him, Footing Her Expenses After She Lost Her Job, But When He Needed An Emergency Sitter For His Daughter, She Was Nowhere Near As Generous

All parents have, at some point in their lives, been stuck in a real bind over childcare.

AITA for expecting free babysitting from my sister? I am a 32-year-old man with a five year old daughter. This all happened during the pandemic. My wife passed away due to an illness when my daughter was two. It was tough for me and my daughter, but with the help of my parents and my wife’s family, I was able to work and take care of my daughter. When my daughter was four, I was promoted and assigned to another city with the pay raise of about 1.6 times, with a 9-3 job at site. I transferred there with my daughter, figuring that she would go to kindergarten and I’d have the babysitter pick her up and babysit her until I get home.

This was working fine, but then Covid hit and my job and the kindergarten went online, with me going into work once every week or two for some documentation. I did not cut the sitter’s hours as this was a tough time for everyone and I could not oversee my daughter and work. My sister (27) had been living in the city I got transferred to, and she lost her job last month and could not afford rent. I offered for her to live with me, provided she cleaned up after herself and shared some chores around the house, including cooking and watch over my daughter when I am busy. With my sister losing her job, I paid for everything and got her a laptop as she had been using her company’s.

Eventually, the babysitter’s boyfriend got the virus. She has been quarantining with him. I had not used my paid leave, so I figured it was a good time to bond with my daughter, and we spent five days doing some fun activities together. But then, on the fifth day, my job called and said I would have come home within two hours or so. I informed my sister I had to go and would be back in two to three hours, and she said that she would charge me for the hours for the babysitting.

I said to her that we had agreed she would watch over my daughter here and there, but she said that I had a sitter and she just assumed her watching would be small instances. I asked if she needed some more money – but then I just didn’t want to deal with it and I agreed as I was getting late. When I got home, the first thing I heard from her mouth was that would be $45. I was beyond angry but gave her the money as I did not want my daughter to see us fight.

After some time I went to my sister and said her to move out in two weeks. This is the legal time frame in my country – I had asked my friend who is a lawyer if I could eject someone from my home for living more than a month. My sister was mad and said some mean words. I even got called an ******* online after she put a post regarding this. I commented about the whole truth, how I let her live rent free, paid for everything, got her a laptop and loaned her money. Some people said that my sister was wrong, but that I should be considerate of her situation, while others thought I was wrong to kick out someone who has nowhere to go. AITA?

This person thought that the sister was in the wrong.

But others thought he should try to find a way to make things work.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought the sister could pay rent if she didn’t want to watch the kid.

