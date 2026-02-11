Wife Agreed To Stay With In-Laws Despite A Bad Experience In The Past, But She Ended Up On A Couch After Being Promised A Bed

Holiday visits can quickly turn stressful when expectations aren’t met.

The following story involves a woman and her family agreeing to stay in her in-laws’ house for one night.

They were promised to be sleeping on a bed and in a clean home.

Instead, she found herself stuck in a room with no space, blankets, or sleep.

AITA For never wanting to stay the night at my in-laws again. I (31F) and my fiancé (29M) have been together for 8 yrs. We have been traveling for the holidays, visiting family with our 2 children. We have a big family and really try to see everyone for the holidays since we live out of town. It’s been a busy week, but we mostly stay at my parents’ place every time we come up to visit for a couple days. It’s just easier and we just visit other family for the day.

This time, we agreed to stay at his parents’ place for a night. We had made these plans for over a month. We also had stipulated some things prior to being able to stay because of concerns. One thing I really wanted was a bed to sleep on or even a blowup mattress. I also suggested we could bring our blowup mattress. But I was assured we didn’t need it from my fiancé’s dad.

They said they bought a new bed and the rooms would be clean and inhabitable this time. I should have known because it’s always something when we stay the night. So we showed up and hung out for a while. Then, we were informed by his stepmom that we didn’t have anywhere but the couches to sleep on for all four of us. She also made comments about saying her house was dirty, which I did say the last time because it is.

To clarify, over the summer when we stayed, we had two twin leak-smelling mattresses on a dirty stained floor. There were no sheets or pillows to sleep on. This was not the first time. And I swore, then, that was the last time. But trying to keep peace, I stayed this time.

So yeah, here I am in a recliner not getting any sleep. I’m really annoyed. I am listening to my fiancé and his dad have the loudest snoring contest. There isn’t even enough blankets for us. I feel lied to. AITA if I never want to stay again? Am I letting the past situations read into this situation and being dramatic?

