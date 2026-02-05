Wife Grabbed One Last Item On The Way To Checkout, But Realized Her Husband Was Annoyed So She Put It Back

Sometimes, in marriage, all it takes is one small thing to turn into a huge deal.

So, what would you do if you spotted one last item on sale and hurried to the checkout, but by the time you got there, your husband was already paying? Would you insist he go back and add the item? Or would you see that it irritated him a little and return the item to the shelf?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this exact situation and upsets her husband anyway. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA – Adding Items While Checking Out I was recently at the grocery store with my husband. We briefly separated as he was heading towards checkout while I was still looking around. I saw that a pasta we frequently use was on sale for like $2. I grabbed it and took off towards check out, hoping I would catch up to my husband in time to add it to our stuff. He was at the self-checkout and was about to press the button to begin the actual payment portion when I reached him. I already thought, “Dang, too late,” when I saw he noticed I was there with the pasta box. He got a super annoyed look on his face, so I just turned around and put the pasta back in its aisle while he finished up.

He seemed upset, so she put the pasta back and left.

We got back to the car, and he was still noticeably irritated, so I asked him what was wrong. He said it was a pet peeve of his when someone tries to add an item to a transaction as it’s happening. I said I could understand being annoyed if I insisted he add it right as he was paying, or if he started a new transaction just to buy the pasta, but that it’s unfair to get mad at me for just approaching with something if I immediately put it back after reading the room. He said even if he hadn’t started paying, just coming up to possibly add another item was bad behavior.

Even later, she couldn’t stop thinking about it.

By the time we got home, both of us were angry. We apologized by that evening for getting upset with each other, but the core of the issue didn’t change. I don’t think adding an item while still checking out is bad, so long as it’s just one item and it’s before the person you’re with hasn’t started actually paying yet. AITA?

Wow! It’s understandable to have pet peeves, but she didn’t even make a big deal.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about adding items at the checkout.

This person explains how stores do this on purpose.

Here’s something for her to consider.

This woman and her husband both do that.

According to this comment, there’s something else wrong with him.

She needs to talk to him because it’s clear that something else is going on with him. There’s no way that set him off.

