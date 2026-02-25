Wife’s Parents Wanted To Help Decorate His New Home, But He Didn’t Want Them To Get Involved In Their Everyday Life

Some parents really need to understand that their children’s business is none of their business!

AITA for letting my parents decorate our new house after living in a motel My partner (35M) and I (35F) lived in a motel for about five years after things went sideways financially. We finally caught a break and got into a really nice condo pretty fast, and at first everything felt amazing. I grabbed a few basics off Facebook Marketplace a rug, a couch, a TV stand just to get us started.

Here’s where it got messy. My mom is Nigerian and super Type-A (IYKYK) My dad is basically the Mr. Rogers type and usually just goes along with whatever she decides. Since we moved in, they’ve been here almost every day adding stuff. And I mean everything both bathrooms, the dining room, kitchen, living room furniture, decor, pictures, all of it. They’re basically paying for and setting up the whole place. They can afford it because they’re both RNs, and my mom actually has a really good eye for decorating. Only bit of input I’ve added has just been color schemes.

I’ve been letting her run with it and thanking her because she keeps saying she’s been waiting to do this since we lost our house during Covid. The thing is, my partner and I did have our own ideas, we just can’t afford to do everything at once. While I did initially try to tell my mom our vision, she kind of shot all the ideas I had down to a degree, plus she’s not an online shopper and a large majority of what we want would need to be ordered, so it just not realistic for my parents and not financially possible for us. I tried to explain to him that this is just temporary and that once we’re in a better spot financially, we can slowly swap things out for stuff that actually feels like us.

That worked for a couple days, and then last night he completely snapped. He said it feels like we’re “faking it,” like people will come over and know we didn’t buy any of this ourselves. He also says he doesn’t have a say in our own home, which… yeah, I get that, but honestly neither do I. At the same time, I know my parents especially my mom would be really hurt if I suddenly told them to stop helping or that I didn’t like what they picked. \ I told him I just want the place to look nice.

We only get one first impression, and he invited a coworker over this weekend so that made me want it to feel even more put together. I also told him again that we can change things later when we actually have the money. Now today he’s still upset and basically hasn’t talked to me. So I’m sitting here wondering if I’m actually the AH for wanting our place to look nice, even if most of it is because my parents helped

