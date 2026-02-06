Woman And Her Fiancé Started Discussing Their Future Estates, But She Refused To Leave Her Own Assets To His Teenage Son

Money planning can get complicated in blended families.

The following story involves a woman who is engaged to a wealthy man with a teenage son.

They began discussing how to handle their future estates, and he wanted her to leave half of her assets to his son.

She doesn’t agree with this, and now she’s clueless about what to do.

AITA for not wanting my estate to go to my fiancé’s son? I (37F) am recently engaged to my fiancé (42M). He has a child from a previous marriage (13M). I have no children of my own. We are in the process of deciding how to combine our finances and plan for the future.

My fiancé grew up in a very wealthy family. He denies this, but it’s clear he has a lot more money than I ever have. He is set to inherit tens of millions of dollars in property in a VHCOL area. Most of that wealth will eventually go to his son when my fiancé passes. I’m okay with that because he’s the one with the direct claim to the inheritance.

In terms of finances, I’m comfortable with the arrangement we have. I don’t want half of his wealth. He offered it, but I don’t feel like I have a claim to it. I’ve agreed that I’ll be taken care of in terms of housing and fixed expenses when he dies.

However, here’s where things get complicated. When we were discussing our estates, my fiancé suggested that my assets should eventually go to his son. He suggested this in the same way that his estate will go to mine. But I don’t want that. I’ve worked hard for everything I have. I want it to go to my siblings, not his son.

All three of my siblings are close in age to me. They might have children. They make below $50k. Am I wrong for feeling this way? I don’t have any children. I really don’t feel like his son should automatically inherit my wealth. This is especially true since we’re not having children together.

I know it’s a touchy subject, but it’s been weighing on me. I’m wondering if I’m being unreasonable. AITA?

