Woman Attended A Casual Hangout With Friends Who Started Joking Around And Ignoring Her Feelings, So She Grabbed Her Jacket And Left Early

AITA for leaving a small gathering after being told I was overreacting I’m 24F. Last weekend, a few friends got together at one person’s apartment to hang out. It wasn’t a party, just snacks, music, and talking. I’d had a rough week and told everyone beforehand that I was a bit low energy. But I still wanted to come by for a bit.

At some point, the conversation shifted into jokes about personal stuff. Most of it was fine, but then one friend started making repeated comments about something I’m sensitive about. I laughed it off at first, but after the third or fourth remark, I asked them calmly to drop it. They rolled their eyes and said I was being dramatic and that it was just jokes.

A couple of others laughed, not really at me, but not exactly helping either. I felt embarrassed and honestly pretty small in that moment. I didn’t argue. I just grabbed my jacket, said I was heading out early, and left. I didn’t slam doors or raise my voice. I sent a short text later saying I needed space and didn’t want things to get awkward.

Since then, I’ve been told by two people from the group that I made things uncomfortable by leaving. They said I should’ve just ignored it instead of making a scene. From my perspective, staying would’ve meant either snapping or sitting there feeling awful. I’m not trying to punish anyone. I’m not demanding apologies. I just didn’t feel okay staying. Still, the way people are reacting has me second-guessing myself.

