Woman Bought Her Daughter A Bike Complete With Accessories That She Uses For School, But When Her Daughter Lost It, She Refused To Give Her A Ride

Parents must teach responsibility to their kids early in life.

In this story, a mother’s teenage daughter goes to an out-of-district school.

She provided her with a bike, but due to her daughter’s negligence, the bike was stolen.

Now, she wants to teach her daughter a lesson on responsibility.

AITA – Making Kid Bike to School My daughter (15F) asked to attend an out-of-district school 3.9 miles from home. I (40F) agreed under the stipulation that she get herself to school. She agreed. I purchased her a nice (not e-bike) bike and all its accouterments, including a bike lock. While picking her up on a rainy day (I drop her off/pick her up in inclement weather), I noticed she had not locked her bike.

This mother bought a used bike for her daughter.

I reminded her it would get stolen if she did not. She ignored me. The bike was stolen a few weeks later. I purchased a used bike for cheap and fixed it up. She is now using this old, beat-up, but in great working condition bike.

Meanwhile, she drives her younger son to school.

I drive her sibling (9M) to school. Their schools have different schedules (His = 0800 to 1530, Hers = 0720 to 1420). I feel he is too young to bike 2.7 miles to school. It is very close (1.2 miles) to my job. Otherwise, I would pay for him to ride the bus, which isn’t an option for her since she is out of district.

Now, her daughter feels upset that she won’t drive her to school.

My plan was to get her an e-bike when I got my bonus. I don’t feel I can trust her to protect a pricey e-bike. I also feel that would send her the wrong message about valuing and caring for her belongings. She is frustrated and angry that I drive her brother to school and not her. She is also upset that I will not buy her an e-bike. Am I the jerk?

Sometimes, the best way to teach responsibility is to let your kids bike to school.

