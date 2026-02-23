Woman Cooked Every Meal For Her And Her Partner For The Past 2 Years, But She Finally Stopped After He Constantly Criticized Everything She Made

Cooking for your loved one every day isn’t a simple routine.

In this story, a woman has been cooking for her partner daily for the past two years.

He rarely helps in the kitchen, but he always has something negative to say about her cooking.

After one too many comments, she reached her breaking point and made a firm decision.

AITA for refusing to cook for my partner anymore?

AITA for refusing to cook for my partner anymore? I (28F) have been doing almost all the cooking in my household for the past two years. My partner (30M) can cook, but he rarely does. I had been taking cooking classes at my local college. I also took cooking classes in high school for several years. I’ve enjoyed cooking for him.

This woman noticed that her partner kept commenting on her cooking.

At this point, it’s basically expected. The issue is that no matter what I make, he always has something negative to say. If it’s healthy, it’s “too bland.” If it’s indulgent, it’s “not good for him.” If I try a new recipe, he says it’s “not something he’d ask for.”

Recently, he said she should have cooked the meal differently.

He’ll also add salt, hot sauce, or something else before even tasting it. Then, he jokes about how it needs “fixing.” Last week, after I spent over an hour cooking, he took one bite. He said, “It’s okay, but you should’ve done it differently.”

She finally snapped and told him she wouldn’t cook for him anymore.

I snapped and told him I’m done cooking for him. I said I’ll cook for myself, and he can handle his own meals from now on. I don’t think it’s fair to keep putting in effort just to be criticized. Now, he’s upset and acting like I’m the problem.

Constant criticisms can eventually push the chef to their breaking point.

