Woman Discovered Her Friend Never Made Birthday Dinner Reservations After Claiming She Did, So She Secretly Booked The Table Herself, And Is Now Debating Calling Her Out After The Party

It’s always awkward when you realize your friend’s “don’t worry, I handled it” might not mean what you think it does.

So, what would you do if a friend swore she made birthday dinner reservations, but after last year’s disaster, you decided to call the restaurant yourself and found out she didn’t make reservations at all?

Would you make the reservations yourself and let it go? Or would you call her out at dinner?

In the following story, one friend finds herself in this situation and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for calling out my friend lying about making reservations I, F35, have a friend, F35. Let’s call her A. I’ve known A since grade school. Her birthday is coming up, and she wants to have a group dinner at a restaurant. I asked if she made reservations at the restaurant, and she said yes. She said it was x day at x time for a party of x under her name. Well, last year, for her birthday, A planned a group dinner thing but did not make reservations. She picked a place that does not take reservations.

Suspicious, she called the restaurant and pretended to be A.

I had recommended that she pick a backup, and she mentioned she would, and she would pick a place that takes reservations. I took her word for this. The wait at the first restaurant (the one that doesn’t do reservations) was over an hour. We then find out she did not make reservations at the backup restaurant. The backup was also more than an hour long. The place we ended up at had a 45-minute wait. The time it took to drive around and call took approximately 90 minutes in total. To make sure the past doesn’t repeat itself, I called up the restaurant to ensure the reservations were made, pretending to be her.

Since there were no reservations, she went ahead and made them.

I found out no reservations were made at all. The restaurant said they didn’t have anything under A name — not even for the week before or after. They also don’t do online reservations, so there’s no possibility of that as well. I made the reservation to fix the situation. A has mentioned in the group chat that the reservation was made several times. This irks me as I know she did not. Now, I’m thinking of calling her out for this after dinner? I don’t want to call it out before, as it would make things awkward. AITA?

