Woman Doesn’t Want Landlord To Enter Her Apartment To Show It To Potential Renters Until She Moves Out, But He Enters Anyway To Take Pictures

Imagine giving your landlord notice that you’re not renewing your lease. Would you be okay with the landlord entering your apartment to show it to potential renters while you were still living there?

Would you be okay with the landlord entering your apartment to take pictures so potential renters could see what it looks like?

In this story, one woman was not okay with either of these things, but the landlord didn’t even ask before entering to take pictures. Now, she’s embarrassed, and he’s mad at her.

AITA for being mad at my landlords for visiting my apartment without me being at home? Hi, I(F20) am going to move soon and my landlords have been contacting me if I’m okay with people visiting my apartment next month even if I’m not there. As I’m planning to be moving out until the end of this month, I said yes, because until then I would have all my stuff removed and cleaned the whole apartment. I’ve been seeing a few other homes near a friend of mine and have been living with her all the time, so my apartment stood empty except for the stuff I haven’t taken with me already. It looks a bit messy (not dirty) because all the small things are in boxes everywhere, some other interior is just put together, instruments are everywhere, some art stuff is spread over the desk, etc. (For me to know that I have everything and not forgetting anything in a drawer or something)

Now they sent me a message that they used another key to get into my apartment to make photos – because I said I would be okay with people visiting without me being in it next month and it’s “almost next month”. They said they were “shocked” my the mess. I 100% said that I’m okay wiith it when I already moved and not when I’m still in the process of moving.

I’m embarrassed because 1. now they think I’m a messy person (I’m the opposite), 2. I had some other sort of things clearly visible in there. I also feel a bit violated because they kinda broke into my room. Now they’re mad because they think they didn’t do anything wrong. AITA?

