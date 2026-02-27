Woman Feels Like Her Supervisor Is Harassing Her, But She’s Worried That Reporting Him Will Backfire

Imagine working at a company where you work with the public, but there is not a set uniform, just certain dress code rules to follow. If your supervisor criticized what you wore to work, would you wear something she approved of or report her for harassing you?

In this story, one young woman is in this exact situation. She wants to report her supervisor but is worried that might backfire.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA If I Report My Supervisor? I (18F) am a bank teller at a local bank, and recently I feel like my boss has been harassing me because of my body. On Wednesday she held a discussion with me to tell me that my bra straps are distracting, I have a smell, and that I talk too much (when on the phone with customers.) On Thursday, I wore a skirt that was 2 inches above my knees (the handbook objects to 3+ inches above the knee) and was chastised for it, despite my coworker wearing the exact same length of dress and hearing nothing about it.

She decided to comply.

On Friday, I finally covered myself from neck to ankle and shoulder to wrist (in 85 degree weather), and was praised heavily for it, like i was some sort of dog finally going outside. Previously she has made me take my socks off AT WORK because i was wearing them with my heels, and she has suggested that I wear shirts long enough to cover my butt because “the customers don’t need to see that roundness.”

She wants to complain but is worried it would backfire.

I want to complain to our branch manager, but I suspect I will just be spoken down to because of my age and gender. Not to mention that afterwards I would likely be treated to a slew of dirty looks and extra work thrown my way because I ticked the supervisor off. Also, I don’t stink 🙁 I even asked my boyfriend and trusted coworkers and they have never noticed or reported a smell.

