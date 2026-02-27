Woman Finally Found A Store That Catered To Her Style And Rare Body Shape, But Her Friend Refused To Go With Her Because It “Fat-Shamed” People

Finding the right clothes can be difficult for a lot of women.

This woman finally found a store that she liked, but her friend refused to go in with her because the store “fat-shames people”. Her friend did not take it lightly when she went in to go shopping.

Read the full story below.

AITA for going to a store that carries XS/S sizes even though my M/L told me not to? My friend (22F) and I (22F) were out shopping last week. I usually don’t like shopping much because I rarely find anything in my size. Due to my height and body shape, finding clothes is really difficult. I’m short and thin but curvy, if that makes any sense. It’s not that I never find anything in my size; it’s just that, on the off chance that I do, it’s not really my style. So whenever my friend and I go out shopping, I kind of just tag along wherever she wants to go, mostly because I don’t really expect to find anything. The other week, however, we came across a new store that had just opened (I’m not going to name the store for privacy purposes). The window clearly showed sizes that were for smaller and thinner people, so I thought I’d give it a go. But my friend said it would be a waste of time because they didn’t seem to carry her size. I thought she was being kind of unreasonable, so I asked if she could just come with me really quickly. But she said that she didn’t like the idea that I was “purposely” going into a store that “fat-shamed” people. Mind you, this store isn’t a chain or anything. I’ve never even heard of it before, and it just has a French name.

This woman’s friend ditched her for going into the store.

So I was surprised when she brought up fat-shaming. But when I told her it had nothing to do with that and that I just wanted to find something for myself, she made a really big deal out of it and told me I was being selfish for not considering her feelings. I told her she could either come with me and help me out or wait outside. She just asked me if I was serious, so I went inside anyway. When I came back outside, she was gone. She had seriously ditched me, and I tried texting and calling, but she hasn’t answered. Note: We’ve been friends for about six years, and I used to be midsize around the time we met, when we were both about 15. Before college, I started dieting and exercising, and did get fitter and thinner. I have also never criticized her weight or shamed her in any way. Plus, it’s not as though she is fat or anything. She’s midsize to large-sized. I don’t really see her point of view when I’ve gone to a lot of stores for her sake without buying anything for myself. But I guess I could have gone about it differently somehow? I don’t know, but AITA?

