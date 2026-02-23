Woman Generously Helped Her Younger Brother Financially After College, But Things Changed When He Rejected A Stable Job Offer

Family support can slowly turn into a complicated obligation.

AITA for changing the way I help my sibling after realizing it was holding him back? I (30F) have a younger brother, Mark (25M). After he graduated college, he struggled to find a stable job. So I started helping him out financially.

At first, it was small things like covering a phone bill. I helped with rent once or twice. Over time, it became regular. I didn’t mind because I love him. And I’m in a comfortable position.

Recently, Mark was offered a decent job in another city. It wasn’t his dream job, but the pay was good. It could cover his bills with some change left to save up. It also had growth potential.

He turned it down. He said it was not up to his lifestyle.

After that, he asked me to help him with rent again. This time, I refused, though not completely. I told him I wouldn’t keep giving him money with no plan. I said I would help in other ways, like networking or covering his moving costs if he took a job. I also offered help with a short-term emergency.

He got angry. He said I was refusing to support him when he needed it most. He said I was acting like I don’t care. Some family members agree with him. They said that since I helped before, I shouldn’t stop now. Others say I’ve done more than enough already.

I still care about my brother deeply. I started to feel like my help was enabling him to stay stuck. It felt like it was keeping him from moving forward. AITA for changing how I support my sibling even though he feels abandoned by it?

