Mom Handles Their Child’s Morning Routine, But When She Finally Told Her Husband To Share Some Of The Responsibilities, Tensions Rose

Parenting can feel unfair if one doesn’t share the responsibilities.

The following story involves a wife who handles every morning task regarding their baby’s daycare.

When she mentioned that her husband should also do daycare drop-offs, it caused unexpected tension.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my husband he needs to handle daycare drop-off instead of asking him? My husband and I have a five-month-old baby. Since she started daycare, I’ve been handling all of the morning responsibilities. I wash her dirty bottles and prep them for the next day the night before. Then, I wake up early to get both of us ready. I pack her things and take her to daycare before going straight to work.

This woman’s husband doesn’t help out with their morning routines.

I’ve repeatedly asked my husband to wake up earlier and help with mornings. He often oversleeps. He focuses on getting himself ready first. We’re in couples therapy. A recurring issue is that I feel like the default parent and manager. He feels criticized when I bring things up.

So she demanded that he do the drop off at least twice a week.

I’m exhausted and trying to move toward shared responsibility. I want shared responsibility instead of asking for help all the time. Recently I said, “From now on, you can drop the baby off at daycare at least twice a week.” He got upset. He said I should ask instead of making demands. I told him he never asked me if I could do drop off every day. It just became my responsibility.

Now, they are arguing about how she should have asked first before making demands.

He said he didn’t demand it. He said I just did it. From his perspective, I’m being disrespectful to him by making demands. From my perspective, this is just a normal parenting task. I don’t understand why I even have to ask. Asking still puts me in the role of managing him. That is part of what I’m burned out by. AITA for telling him instead of asking?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This isn’t about drop off or daycare, says this one.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Shared parenting works better when responsibilities are actually shared.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.