Woman Invited Her Diabetic Friend On Her Birthday Trip To The City, But The Friend Got Angry Because She Didn’t Know They Would Walk So Much

For the most part, people aren’t mind readers, so if you don’t say something, they don’t know.

So, what would you do if you spent a day in the big city with your sister and a friend, and although you checked in with her repeatedly about her blood sugar, the friend still ended up mad because you didn’t “warn her enough?” Would you apologize and take the blame? Or would you fail to see her problem because she could’ve said something?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and is unsure if she handled it wrong. Here’s what happened.

AITA for “not warning” my diabetic friend about our trip My friend, sister, and I went out to a major city near us for my birthday, where, yes, there are buses and the subway, but usually it’s still better to walk if it’s not across the city. I invited this friend to a free trip to a museum and explicitly told her we would be leaving our town at 9:30, arriving in the city at 11, leaving at 5:30, and getting home around 7. At the beginning of the day, I make sure to tell her I have extra snacks in case she needs to fix her blood sugars, with both fast and long-acting carbs. She also has some trouble with a leg injury, but my sister has a pretty bad one that flares up, and I have a minor one, so I figured she would be comfortable telling us if she needed to stop.

They made new plans, and she seemed fine with them.

We finished the museum with about 2 hours to spare (not helped by the fact that we skipped a floor because I wasn’t super interested in the stuff, and she definitely wasn’t.) So my sister and I say we should walk around the city since there’s some cool stuff nearby. She doesn’t protest and had been sitting down for a bit earlier because she was bored with the exhibit we were in. We end up walking and taking the subway around, every time we are near a mall, and even as we are walking around, we are checking in with her if she needs food and buy her a smoothie and bagel, though that isn’t because she says she needs food, it’s because my sister wanted to stop at both places.

Suddenly, she was mad.

She’s had a headphone in all day, so we haven’t known anything about when/if she was having blood sugar problems. Basically, she’s mad at me because I “didn’t warn her” that we would be walking around so much and hadn’t adequately warned her, so she could prepare for the change of plans. I argued back that we literally made the plans of walking around for a bit right in front of her and that she could’ve said something.

Apparently, they didn’t offer anything she wanted.

I also mentioned the fact that even if we hadn’t gone around the city, we literally said, we are going to be walking around a museum for 4, basically 5 hours, not including travel time. This, combined with the fact that she never said anything about having a problem or having low blood sugar, despite us being aware of it and actively checking in to make sure she was doing okay and had what she needed. To that, she said that whenever we offered stuff she didn’t have one, and that it was when we were away from food places that she had a low blood sugar (uh, hello big city, and we can walk at most a block and find food) AITA?

She’s a grown woman. By now, she should know how to manage her own health conditions.

