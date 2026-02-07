Woman Left Her Bag With Her Friend, But Her Friend Got Curious And Plugged In A USB Stick That Completely Destroyed Her Gaming PC

Too much curiosity can damage personal stuff.

The following story involves a woman who asked her friend to watch her backpack for a moment.

It contained a USB hack disguised as a regular drive.

Out of curiosity, her friend plugged it into her gaming PC… and the result was destructive.

AITA for my USB stick frying my friend’s PC after she snooped in my bag? I am 20F, and my friend is 21F. I always carry a USB hacker in my backpack. It looks like any other thumb drive. Except I stuck a tiny devil face sticker on it so I know it’s the dangerous one.

I keep it on me because I still live at home, and my parents are super nosy. If I ever left it on my desk, they’d definitely pick it up and plug it into their laptop to “see what it is.” Yesterday, I had to leave campus in a rush and asked my friend to watch my bag for a bit. I ended up not having time to come back, so I just texted her to take it home, and I’d grab it today.

She said cool. She gets home, admits she got curious, and started looking through my stuff. She finds the devil sticker USB, thinks it’s my normal drive, and plugs it into her gaming PC to see what files I have. The computer instantly dies, motherboard and PSU completely gone. Now, she’s mad at me, saying I’m reckless for carrying something like that.

She says I need to buy her a whole new setup. Even though she knows she shouldn’t have been digging around in my bag in the first place. I feel bad her PC is dead, but come on, don’t snoop and don’t plug random drives into your computer. AITA?

Some curiosities are better left unplugged.

