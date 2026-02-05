A Mom Was Very Accomplished In Her Life And Career, But It Stirred Judgment And Concern When She Insisted That Motherhood Wasn’t Her Greatest Accomplishment

Life accomplishments come in many forms.

The following story involves a woman who loves her children but doesn’t see them as her ultimate achievement.

She had had many accomplishments in the past, like running marathons and writing a novel.

When her neighbors heard her remark about this, it sparked judgment and serious concern.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for saying that my kids are not my “greatest accomplishment” and that I resent the assumption they are? I love my kids, but they are not my everything. I had a whole lifetime before. I ran marathons, climbed mountains, wrote a novel that was published. I did moderately well in the 2000s. I also have an MFA in creative writing.

This woman corrected the assumption of her neighbor, Tom.

I was chatting with some folks in the neighborhood. We got to talking about our greatest accomplishments. When it came to me, Tom said: “Oh, well, we know what your greatest accomplishment is, obviously. You have three beautiful, well-behaved children.” I was honestly shocked, and I said no, that’s NOT my greatest accomplishment.

Tom looked shocked at her response.

He looked just as shocked. I said what my greatest accomplishment is. I then said, “And, by the way, I resent the assumption that having kids is my greatest accomplishment. You have kids, why didn’t you say that?” He said how he didn’t birth the kids. He went on about how that’s a miracle of life and all that gag-me stuff.

All the other moms agreed that their children are their greatest accomplishments.

I just rolled my eyes and said, “Let’s not boil women down to their biological functions, kay?” Jen, who has kids, chimed in and said, “Well, my kids are my greatest accomplishment. I can’t imagine thinking anything else.” Tom looked super smug. Others, including other moms, chimed in. All of the moms agreed their kids were their greatest accomplishment.

I kind of stewed about it.

Now, one of her neighbors thinks she’s depressed and needs help.

After that, the woman who chimed in sent me a message asking if I needed to talk to someone. She asked if I was depressed because my statement was worrisome. She ended up reaching out to my husband to encourage me to get help. She claimed it seemed like I’m unhappy being a mom. She said that puts my kids at risk. Am I really the jerk here for thinking being a mom isn’t the end-all, be-all of my life? Like… seriously?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

It sounds like they are a little bitter, says this one.

Short and spot on.

Finally, this one makes sense.

It’s okay if your children aren’t your biggest life accomplishment.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.