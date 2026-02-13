Woman Moved Into A Shared House, But She Reached Her Limit After Her Roommate’s Mom Practically Moved In Too

When moms visit, it’s often sweet. But sometimes, it can also be annoying.

The following story involves a woman who moved into a shared house with two other women.

One of her roommates’ mom kept visiting frequently.

What started as occasional weekends slowly turned into extended holiday stays that felt a little tiresome.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for asking my housemate to kick her mom out I (26) moved into a new shared house a few months ago. There were two women already living there. Maddie (31) and Louise (23). So far, we’ve gotten along fine. There were a few settling-in hiccups. There was nothing major.

Louise’s mom frequently visits her and stays in their house for several days.

However, Louise’s mother frequently visits. She will stay the weekend every other week. She sleeps in my housemate’s room. Louise has a bunk bed, so that’s fine. I can deal with it. She’s nice and all. She doesn’t cause any problems. However, she is not someone I want to hang out with. Aside from the fact that she’s my housemate’s mom, she has some interesting opinions. She has a habit of sharing them unprompted.

The mom stayed with them over the holiday break.

This has escalated over the holiday break. She stayed here for the six days leading up to Christmas. She stayed again from the 26th to the 30th. Now, she’s been here since the 1st of January. Everyone in my city went back to work on Monday. The holiday is officially over.

This woman is tired of having her around.

Again, she doesn’t do anything specifically that would warrant being kicked out. She cleans up after herself. She is a generally decent person. I am just very tired of having her around. She is always asking me what I’m doing. She pulls me into unsolicited conversations about astrology.

Now, she’s thinking about asking her roommate to end her mom’s visits.

A few days ago she asked me, unprompted: How was I “dealing with the astrovibes?” So, WIBTA for politely asking my roommate to end her mom’s visit?

Even the nicest guests can overstay their welcome when they come with “astrovibes.”

