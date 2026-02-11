Woman Planned A Long-Awaited Concert Trip, But Her Ex-Husband Got Angry When She Had To Drop Off Her Sick Daughter At His Place

Some parents take months before they can schedule a well-deserved vacation.

AITA for going out of town for a concert while my daughter is sick Over 6 months ago, I bought tickets to a concert 5+ hours away from my city. The concert is tomorrow. I planned to drive down tonight after work and after dropping my daughter off at her dad’s. The ticket and my accommodations are already paid for and non-refundable. I’ve been really excited for this trip since I found out about it.

However, all week, my daughter (10) has been home sick. She has a dry cough and slight fever, but nothing extreme, and a decreased appetite. I work from home, and it’s slow season at work. So I was able to be by her side all week to take care of her.

She’s slowly getting better, but still not feeling great. I updated her dad on her condition so he could keep an eye on her. But now, he’s saying I’m being selfish. And I should skip my trip so he doesn’t catch whatever she has.

We share custody. During the school year, I have her during the week. So I can stay on top of her schooling, homework, extracurricular activities, etc. If I’m not on top of it, he can’t be bothered. Her dad picks her up from school on Fridays and has her for the weekend.

I pick her back up Sunday morning just before noon to take her to horseback riding lessons. And the cycle continues. The only exception is the summer, which is a lot more hectic. But she spends 90% of her summer with me or camping and traveling with my side of the family.

She first started getting sick last weekend while she was at her dad’s. So if he was going to catch it, he would have already. He insists I should be keeping her at my house until she’s feeling better. I told him I’d be dropping her off tonight after work. Then, he called me a selfish witch. AITA?

