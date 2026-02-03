Woman Planned A Simple Birthday Lunch For Her Boyfriend, But He Refused To Celebrate With Her After Work Problems Came Up

Birthdays can mean very different things to different people.

The following story involves a woman who wanted to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday together.

However, when problems at work happened, he decided not to celebrate his birthday with her.

Now, she’s left feeling upset and abandoned.

Let’s take a closer look!

My boyfriend doesn’t want me to celebrate his birthday I am 25F, and my boyfriend is 28M. He doesn’t want me to celebrate his birthday. We had decided to go on a trip to Colorado on his birthday. That did not happen. I tried pushing for it. He did not take any steps. So I let it go.

This woman was excited to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday with him.

Eventually, he had problems at work. He might lose his job. So he said he doesn’t want to celebrate his birthday. This is his first birthday since we have been together. I was excited for this.

She planned to visit him and cook some lunch.

So, I said I would go over to his place. I would cook some lunch. We could have a meal together that day. It would be a very low-key birthday lunch. I did not want to do nothing. We both agreed to this.

However, he suddenly told her not to come over.

I was prepping to go over for the lunch. We stay in different cities. The day after we decided, he said he doesn’t want me to come over. He said he is the kind of person who wouldn’t like celebrations during hardships. He would deprive himself of anything nice. He would do this until he comes out of it or achieves something.

When she pushed for it, he told her she didn’t understand him.

Until then, he feels like crap. I do not agree with this. So I suggested we still continue with the plan. Now, he says I do not understand him. AITA?

A birthday celebration isn’t always the best coping mechanism for someone who’s struggling.

