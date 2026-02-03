Woman Rushed To Join Family Christmas Breakfast, But She Was Left Confused When Her Mom Changed Her Mind And Walked Out Alone

Serious sleep problems can negatively affect one’s mood.

AITA for not waking up when my mom does? I recently moved abroad and came home for Christmas. My mom has always struggled with sleep. She often wakes up around 2 to 3 a.m. every morning. She has expressed to us how lonely it is, because nobody else is awake at that time. She’s not medicated for it. She does not want to be medicated.

This morning, I woke up at 7 but stayed in bed until 8. She texted our family group chat asking if we all wanted to go to breakfast together. Everyone responded yes within seconds. I immediately got dressed and put my shoes on. I did not shower or even brush my teeth because I knew she’d been waiting.

When I went to see if she was ready, she was half dressed. My dad was still outside. My brother wasn’t dressed yet. I asked if I had time to wash my hair very quickly. She said no because I take forever in the shower. I do take forever and I recognize that. I said I would be very quick and just wash my hair.

She said that was fine. She said she was not waiting on me and I could meet them at the restaurant. I rushed to the shower and only washed my hair. I didn’t even get my body wet. I quickly got redressed. When I left the bathroom, my brother was leaving his room dressed. Everyone was in the living room.

My mom said she was over it. She said she didn’t want to go to breakfast. She left the house by herself. I went back to my room and looked at my phone. I saw that she had texted asking if we wanted to get breakfast 22 minutes ago. AITA for not getting up earlier? Or for skipping washing my hair?

