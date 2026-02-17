Woman Tells Her Husband That His Parents Can Wait To Be Repaid After They Push Her Into A Car Purchase, And Then Demand The Family Tax Return To Get Their Money Back

If help comes with strings, it’s probably best not to accept it.

So, what would you do if your husband and his parents made a major financial decision for your family without your consent, and are now expecting you to sacrifice your tax return to repay them?

Would you prioritize keeping the peace? Or would you push back because that’s your money to spend?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this situation and doesn’t want to listen to them. Here’s the story.

AITA for saying my in-laws can wait to be paid? About 3 years ago, I found out I was pregnant with baby number 4. It was my now-husband’s first baby. I had a car that would fit the kids and me easily, and since my husband doesn’t ever really go anywhere with us, I told him that, for the time being, this car would be fine for us. Before the baby was born, he and his parents decided that I needed a different car. My husband brought it up multiple times, but I told him that until we could afford a new car, we’ll be ok with what we have.

Her husband wanted her to sign the papers.

I was upsidedown on my car, but was more than halfway done paying it off. My in-laws are very well off. Everything they have was paid for with cash. I got a call from my husband one day that his parents gave him $20,000 for a new car, and he got one and needed me to come sign the paperwork. I told him again that I didn’t want to because it wasn’t our money, and I didn’t want to have to pay anyone back. He said it would all be fine and just come sign the paperwork, the car was already ours.

Now, they want the money back.

After fighting over this for over a year, I was tired, so I came by and signed the paperwork. Not only was this a car that we couldn’t afford, but it wasn’t even one I wanted for my family. He and his parents picked out the car. Fast forward to now: my husband and his parents are expecting me to pay back the $20,000 they gave him for the car from our tax return.

She doesn’t want to give them her tax return.

I use the tax return to pay off other debts that came up throughout the year, credit cards, paying a little extra on the car payments, that kind of stuff. I did save up about $1000 one time and gave it to them, but they told me that they wanted larger payments and that every time tax season came around, I should just give them that. So, I told my husband that since he and his parents decided to do this and since they’re well off, they can wait, or he can pay them back. My kids and my family come first, not his parents, who have plenty. AITA?

Wow! Her husband and his parents sound difficult.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this family dispute.

This reader thinks she deserves better.

Here’s an interesting way to look at it.

Here’s someone who’s confused.

This person offers a plan.

She needs to evaluate her life and think long and hard about whether this is how she wants to spend her life.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.