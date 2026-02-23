Woman Tested Friend Who Kept Making Private Concert Plans With Her Boyfriend, And When She Showed Up, Her Friend Unexpectedly Ghosted Them And Never Asked Him To Another Concert

It’s not usually hard to tell when someone has ill intentions.

So, what would you do if a friend kept finding excuses to spend time alone with your partner but mysteriously backed out when you were included? Would you think it was just a coincidence? Or would you think something else was going on?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this scenario and can’t believe it. Here’s how it played out.

Foiled pick me’s plans My former friend Savannah has been covetous for as long as I can remember. She’s on marriage 4, with all marriages ending in her infidelity. She won’t take no for an answer and believes it is easier to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission. She complains she’s unhappy with husband #4, but can’t leave due to finances. However, she only works 15 hours a week, and her side gigs don’t bring in too much money. She mocks people who offer to help her find more hours or improve her resume. I heard and witnessed a few odd stories about her. My friends had stories about places where she’d show up uninvited to be alone with their partners. Then she turned her sights on my boyfriend.

She decided to test the theory.

They are crazy about the same band, and they both wanted to go see them. I had plans for the evening, so I told them to go together. They had fun, and she couldn’t stop going on and on about how wonderful it was going out with my bf. I figured either she doesn’t care if she appears to be looking or doesn’t care how her husband might feel. My bf liked the band but said very little about her. She figures my bf is her concert date now and comes up with a few concerts she’d like to attend. BF lets her know he’d like to bring me. Every time he does that, she backs out of the plans to the extent that we begin to think she doesn’t want me there. Curious about this I decide to do a test.

That night, she sent a group text.

There’s a cover band that came to town that she and my bf love. Again, she brings up going with him. He tells her that I’ll be out of town, but he plans on going. They decided to go together, and she even offered to cook dinner for him prior to the concert. About a week before, she’s nonstop texting him about the show. The day of the show comes up, and they confirm plans in the morning. Around 16:00 I send a group text to her and bf that I can make it to the show after all. She doesn’t respond.

Just as expected, she didn’t show.

We go to the show, and a guy is sitting in her seat. Apparently, he got the ticket very last minute from someone selling it. My bf hasn’t heard from Savannah about concerts again. She avoids us at parties as she does with most of the women in our group. Word to the wise: avoid your buddy if they act like a pick-me. Even if you don’t have a partner, they make horrible friends.

