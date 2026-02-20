Student Took The Mock Exams Seriously To Get A Good Grade For The Semester, So She’s Thinking About Reporting A Student Who Constantly Cheats

School examinations are supposed to put everyone on an equal footing.

The following story is about a young woman who noticed a student cheating during the mock exams.

The cheating student does this regularly, but no one has ever told the teachers about it.

Now, she wonders if reporting the cheater could change everything.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA if i snitch on a cheater for personal gains I (18F) had mock exams recently. One person who has a record of using their phone during tests ended up cheating. All of the previous times they’ve cheated, no one ever commented on it. We all knew.

This young woman thinks it will be extremely biased.

However, this time it was not only mocks. This student’s classroom accidentally got an unfair advantage. Due to the teacher’s mistake, they got an additional 30 minutes on the exam. Due to this unfairness, the teacher will most probably not grade any test. This might actually be extremely biased as I’m basically the only student who’s happy with their performance.

If she snitches on the cheater, they might redo the test.

But this is the last important grade we get for this semester. This is before we send applications to universities. This somewhat justifies my selfishness. Snitching on the cheater just might be the tipping stone. It could push the teachers to agree to make them redo the test and put the grades up.

Sometimes, doing the right thing feels a lot like doing the strategically convenient thing.

