Woman Tried To Set Boundaries With Her Lonely Neighbor After Having A Baby, But She Felt Guilty When She Learned That Her Kids Weren’t Visiting Her Anymore

New parents need rest, privacy, and healthy boundaries from nosy neighbors.

In this story, a woman has a neighbor who constantly stops by and asks for help.

After having a newborn and becoming busy as a new parent, she refused to let the neighbor come into their house.

So when the neighbor pushed to see the baby, an awkward confrontation followed at the front door.

AITA: Neighbour tried to invite herself into my house while I have a new baby I have this super annoying neighbour who is in her 70s. She always wants to come over to our place. She is always asking for help, like how to use Amazon, send an email, or even who to call to get rid of her old couch. We helped her at first, but after I got pregnant, we stopped. She also knocks on our door unannounced. When we open the door, she will just walk into our place. If we invite her in, she overstays her welcome. We have to listen to her complain about her health problems.

Well, we now have a 3-month-old. Our time is precious. She recently knocked on the door and said she hadn’t seen us in a while. She said she wanted to see the baby. She literally tried to push her way into our home. Luckily. I managed to block the doorway. I told her multiple times no. I told her please don’t come in.

The house was a mess. I was in my spit-up covered pajamas with no makeup. My hair was a rat’s nest, and my husband was in his underwear. It just wasn’t a good time. I apologized that we hadn’t reached out to her. I apologized that we hadn’t had many visitors. We have been so busy taking care of our new baby.

She kept asking to see her. So I finally caved. I went into our bedroom where my husband was holding her. I grabbed my daughter so she could see her. She asked if I was home every day. I said yes. I said I was taking care of my baby. I told her she must know what it’s like since she had four kids.

She had the audacity to say she had twins and still made time for visitors. When I tried to flip the conversation to her and asked how she was doing, she said she had been so busy herself. Then, she left. So am I the jerk for not inviting her in? I’m feeling guilty because I get that she’s lonely. But I also feel like it will quickly escalate. She may feel comfortable stopping by anytime she wants.

She has four kids. Two of them live close by. She also has three grandkids. When we ask if she visits them or if they can help her with stuff, she always says they’re too busy. We have had her over a bunch of times for coffee. She has invited us once. That is frustrating. We have to do all the serving and hosting.

Just because someone has free time doesn’t mean you owe them yours.

