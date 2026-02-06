Woman Visits Her Dad At The Hospital After A Bad Accident, But Another Person Mistakes Her For An Employee And Asks For Her Supervisor

It would be annoying to be mistaken for an employee at a store, but it would be a whole other level of annoying to be mistaken for an employee at a hospital when you’re there to visit a family member who is recovering from surgery.

That’s exactly what happens in this story, and the hospital patient ends up having to help get the crazy lady to back off.

Let’s read all about it.

Go see the nurse My dad was skewered at a construction site by a large steel rod last week. I believe it’s called rebar, but I could be wrong. It went through his front and out his back. He went to the hospital to have it removed and some surgery to repair damages to his internal organs. The next day, my husband and I drove to our hometown about 30-40 minutes away to see him after the surgery. My husband dropped me off at the hospital while he went to my parents house to feed and walk their dogs and to let the neighbor know what had happened and why my parents wouldn’t be home for a while.

Her dad was thirsty.

While visiting my dad, he said that he was thirsty, the iv drip that gave him liquids wasn’t enough, the ice chips they gave him wasn’t enough, he wanted something stronger. So I left to go to the nurse’s station to see what he was allowed to have. My dad wanted a beer, but I was pretty sure they couldn’t get him one in the hospital. So I went to the nurse’s station and asked what he was allowed to have. They checked the patient notes and said he could have mild juice, like apple, and that was about it besides water. I said thanks and walked down to the vending machine to get him an apple juice when this lady stuck a bunch of papers in my face and asked how to fill them out.

The lady clearly thought she worked there.

I said I don’t know, she should go to the nurse’s station and ask that. She replied with, the line’s too long at the station and I’m here right now, so do my job and help her. I again said, they can help you at the nurse’s station and that I don’t work here, I’m just visiting. I was wearing nothing like the hospital staff. I had on gold leggings, a college sweatshirt, and it was obvious I hadn’t fixed my hair, it was tucked under a baseball cap.

The situation escalated quickly.

This lady said, why won’t you help me, who’s your supervisor, stuff like that, while I kept insisting I was just a visitor, and left to go bring my dad his juice. I had been in my dad’s room maybe 10 seconds when this lady burst in with her paperwork demanding I help her fill it out. My mom was frozen in shock at this lady, while my dad was frantically pushing his call button to get help down here I kept trying to dismiss this lady when an actual nurse came in the room thinking there was an emergency based on how often my dad was pushing his call button.

Finally, the nurse was able to get to the lady to leave.

The nurse said, “What’s the problem?” And my dad said, “This lady is bothering me and my daughter.” The nurse calmly looked at the lady and said she would be more than glad to help her at the nurse’s station, if she could please leave the patient and his family alone. As the nurse and the lady left, I couldn’t help but mutter under my breath, “I told you they could help you at the nurse’s station” followed by some colorful language.

It would be so frustrating to be visiting a family member at the hospital and have another visitor pester you to help them with something that’s clearly not your job.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would’ve handled it differently.

A hospital employee weighs in.

Another person would’ve been upset too.

This person can relate to having a family member recovering from a medical crisis.

Walking into a stranger’s hospital room is definitely crossing the line.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.