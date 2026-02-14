Woman Volunteers To Help Elderly People One Day A Week, But On A Different Day, A Woman At A Store Tries To Force Her To Help

Volunteering to help elderly people can be a great thing to do, but the woman in this story found out that it can sometimes have negative consequences, not because of the elderly people she’s helping but because of other crazy people who might misinterpret the situation.

Imagine trying to shop at a store when a crazy woman tries to force you to help her with her shopping, even chasing you into the parking lot. Would you give in and help her or almost lose your mind dealing with her insanity?

The woman in this story was in this exact situation, and she went a little crazy herself trying to escape from the crazy woman.

Let’s read all about it.

I stole it. But only on Mondays. So I volunteer for a driving service locally – few hours per week I drive the elderly to the doctors and to the shops and such. My only responsibility is to bring them from A to B and back but as it is often very frail, weak or small people. I go in the shop with them and help them get stuff off shelves and such, because I want to. It’s a small community, a number of people know me in the area – this is fine.

This story takes place on a day when OP wasn’t volunteering.

Well, I drive on Mondays only. This happened last Saturday, when I went to the shops to do my own shopping. A lady I’d not seen before visibly stared at me as I walked past her. I think nothing of this, people are weird sometimes. I go about my shopping.

OP knows she’s being followed.

She follows me. I know this because I do a pretty unusual tour through the aisles since I know what I need and where. Near the register (we have walked past at LEAST three uniformed shop employees by now) she just jams her cart in front of mine, blocking the way. Customer: excuuuuse me, since you’re OBVIOUSLY free, why haven’t you offered to help me??

OP has no clue what this woman wants.

I stare for a good fifteen seconds because I don’t know what I could possibly help her with. That she thinks I work there doesn’t occur to me, I’ve never worked a day of retail in my life. I’m a journalist, nothing even close to what she’s after. Me: With? Customer: My SHOPPING. Me: If you need help I suggest an employee.

The woman didn’t think she worked there.

Customer: But YOU are FREE. Me: I don’t work here. Customer: OBVIOUSLY NOT. This startled me, I didn’t expect her to agree with me lol.

The woman knows where OP volunteers.

Me: Then why would I help you? Customer: You work for (local service). Me: No I’m self employed. I volunteer there. On Mondays. Customer: Then HELP me already.

She wishes an employee would step in.

By now, other people have started peeking into our aisle, her shrill voice having alerted others. I can see one of the shopkeepers debate whether or not to step in – sadly no. Me: It’s not Monday. If it WAS Monday, I still wouldn’t help you because it’s a members only service. You’re not a member. And if you WERE I STILL wouldn’t help you, because my only responsibility is driving people around. I help sometimes because I want to, and I certainly don’t wanna help you. Customer: Well I don’t care. Me: Okay then, neither do I.

It wasn’t over.

I give her cart a push and walk past with mine, to the register, start unloading my stuff. The cashier is already giving her and me side eye because she can see this isn’t over. Customer: if you don’t WORK here, how are you going to PAY for that? You ARE going to pay right? This startled both me and the shopkeeper. Its so dumb I’m literally speechless for a half minute. Apparently this shop is the only way to earn money now?? I don’t even know.

She had a pretty sarcastic comeback.

Me: No I figured I was just gonna rob the store to be honest. It IS Saturday after all. Customer: You’re so RUDE!! I pay for my stuff, she’s still following me, having abandoned her cart in the aisle. I stay near the counter to pack my groceries, while she hovers around me STILL. Me: You understand I’m not going to help you, at all, ever, right?

She makes an empty threat.

Customer: I’ll get you FIRED. Me: I’m self employed. I’m pretty sure I’m not going to fire me. I manage to make it out the door, put my cart back and carry my stuff to my car. I almost think I ditched her when…. She appears again. Next to me. Yelling in my ear. Customer: THAT’S NOT YOUR CAR.

She obviously knows her own car.

I have a small SEAT, nothing fancy but I own it outright. By now honestly I was just having a laugh at this witch. Me: Then why do my keys unlock the door? Customer: I’VE SEEN YOUR CAR. Me: I mean we’re standing in front of it. Customer: NO!!! YOUR REAL CAR! The VW!!

She realizes what car she’s thinking of.

It dawns on me what she means. The local service has two brand spanking new giant 7 seater electric cars, COMPLETELY covered with stickers, ads and so on for the drivers service. Cars are white, stickers orange a d green, VERY distinct. It’s tacky af, but the cars are great for people with limited movement because they’re big. How anyone could think a car with all those ads belongs to a random person is beyond me tbh. Me: That’s not mine, this is. I just drive it sometimes.

This woman seems crazy.

Customer: That’s ILLEGAL. It’s not??? Me: Have a great day. By the way the store has probably put your stuff back by now. She ignores this completely as I get into the car, lowering the window so as to not tempt her to open the door or something.

OP had an even more sarcastic comeback to the lady’s crazy question.

Customer: HOW DID YOU GET THIS CAR??? Now, I’m a fairly small woman, just over 5 feet, very friendly face, generally quite approachable, but with a loud voice when I try. I tried. Me: I FREAKING STOLE IT OBVIOUSLY!!!

She never saw the lady again.

With that, I throw the car in gear, absolutely stomp the pedal to the ground and race to the other end of the parking lot. I see her frantically scramble to what I assume to be her car, but by the time she’s in it, I’ve pulled into traffic and pretty much out of her sight. Just for fun, I parked a little down the road from my place, next to another, identical Seat – same model, same colour, very similar license plates. Just in case she comes looking. Sadly, she didn’t – I didn’t see her or her car again 🙁 I was actually a little nervous that I’d get in trouble with the police or something for yelling that in case she reported me or something, but it seems she’s not THAT crazy.

Some people are really crazy. You can’t force a complete stranger to help you for no reason except that you want them to help you.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Bonkers is a good word for it.

One person loved one particular comeback.

This might be the case.

Did the crazy woman think about what she was saying at all?

Some people are too crazy to reason with.

