Woman Was Organizing Their Family Trip, So She Got Frustrated When Her Husband Planned A “Boys Fishing Trip” Without Considering Her Schedule
Family vacations require careful planning to avoid conflicts.
In this story, a wife with husband and kids is expecting their third baby in June.
His husband will be going on a fishing trip with his dad, mom, and brothers in July.
She isn’t bothered by this trip, but by another family vacation that his husband doesn’t seem too excited about.
Read the full story below for all the details.
AITA for being mad at my husband for wanting to go on a fishing trip with his family?
I (28F) have been married to my husband for 7 years now.
We have two kids, ages 1 and 3. We are expecting our third in June.
My husband’s family has been planning a “boys trip” to Alaska at the end of July to go fishing.
While we will have a newborn, him leaving for a boys trip early does not actually bother me.
I can handle the kids. I want him to have fun.
This woman would love an invitation since his mom is coming on the trip, too.
It got weird for me when his mom mentioned that she would be going.
My husband (33M) only has brothers.
So it will be him, his two brothers, who are also married, his mom, and his dad going.
I feel this essentially makes it a family trip, excluding the three wives/in-laws.
My sisters-in-law and I all love Alaska. We would have loved an invitation.
Though I would not have been able to go due to the new baby.
She is excited about their upcoming Alaska trip with the entire family.
All that said, I still wouldn’t be super bothered if my family hadn’t been planning our trip to Alaska at the end of August.
Everyone is invited to that trip. I have family in Alaska, so I am always excited to go.
I am looking at tickets and very excited about this trip, especially since we will get to take our kids.
I told my husband if he wants to go to Alaska with his family, that’s fine.
But it can’t interfere with our family trip.
This trip was planned for and is for his whole family.
So she tried to finalize the dates with his family.
I don’t know if he can get a whole week in July and a whole week in August.
His mom originally said the July trip would just be a long weekend. She said it would be fine.
But when I asked her the dates, she said July 25-30, which is essentially a full week.
I’m trying to work out the dates with my husband and his family.
However, he gets stressed planning that far in advance.
I know he wants to go, but he gets stressed out planning that far in advance.
He doesn’t want to talk about dates.
He also doesn’t think the whole situation with his family trip is weird.
He gets bugged when I get frustrated.
Now, she’s upset about the whole situation.
His unwillingness to work with me has gotten me over the top mad about the whole situation.
I don’t want to help him make it work.
It feels weird if he won’t even sit down and discuss dates with me.
AITA for even being mad about the whole situation?
Planning a trip can be extra challenging if your travel partner isn’t as cooperative as you want them to be.
