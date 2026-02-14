Woman Was Waiting In Line At Disney World, But An Entire Family Cut In Line Claiming They Forgot Something On The Ride. So She Proved They Were Lying And Got Them Kicked Out.

What do you do when someone cuts in line in front of you?

Entitled Disney Mom cuts the line so I get her and her kids kicked off the ride Today, I visited Disney for the first time since I was 9yo. Super fun day, lines longer than I remember but maybe I was just excited back then. My friend and I discovered the single rider lanes and took advantage of that due to the shorter wait times and it did not matter to us to ride separately. As we were waiting in that line, a family of 4 (mom, 2 daughters, and dad) walk through the middle of the line holding hands. Several people are disgruntled and asking what they are doing. Mom claims they forgot something on the ride.

They make it to the part of the ride where single riders, fast pass riders, and the original line are all in a similar area. One of the ladies behind me screams “What did you forget?!?” Everyone in the single rider lane is fuming as we all realize she’s just waiting to get on the ride with her kids. They get shuffled into the pre-ride movie area before my friend and I. We are shocked no one brought it to any of the staffs attention. Meanwhile, all the single riders are trauma bonding over this ladies boldness and entitlement.

So when my friend and I get shuffled into the pre-ride movie area, I tell one of the staff what the lady and her kids looked like, and what she did. He says, at this point since they are already in the line to board the car, he can’t do much. We make it to the car boarding line and low and behold, there’s the lady and her two kids! I stop yet another employee and explain the situation. She says she will let someone know but walks in the opposite direction of the rider operators.

Then, one of the kids runs up to a man directly behind my friend and I, pulls on his arm and says “Come on Dad!”. We turn around and Dad is behind us. He refuses to join his family, probably because he heard everyone in the line complaining about what they did. So everyone starts speaking louder, the whole line. What a terrible example to set for your children. What makes them feel so entitled? Everyone is waiting the same, some people for hours, why do they think they’re special? Why lie to get what you want?

The whole line is loudly speaking so these people know exactly what we think of them. Dad continues to hang back and let people get in front of him as he hangs his head in shame and his family inches closer to the front of the line. I had enough at that point. I talked to the people in front of me and asked if I could go let the ride operators know what happened because I’ll be damned if they are getting on this ride! I ask the people in front of me to let me warn the ride operators and they were all happy the step aside.

Mom is blocking the walkway because they are next up. I tap her on her side and say “excuse me” and stare her down. She slides over without a word. I then tell the ride operator “This lady and her two children cut the entire line through the single riders line claiming she forgot something. You can ask anyone in this line.” She gives me the most evil, disgusted, shocked glare. I walk back to where my friend was and another woman goes up to the line operator to verify my story. Disney Mom is trying to say both of us are lying. Then everyone in line starts yelling and telling the same story, determined not to let her or her kids on the ride. They were eventually escorted out the side door and everyone in line clapped.

