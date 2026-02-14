Woman’s Boyfriend Is Jealous Of Her TikTok Success Since He Has Been Posting For Longer And Getting Less Views, But Now He Wants Her To Delete Her Videos

Creating is better than consuming, but what happens when you start getting attention online?

Most people would be happy about it, but one woman shares how her boyfriend is upset, since he has been trying to be famous for longer.

Now she’s wondering if she’s being mean for refusing to delete her videos.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing to delete my TikTok videos even though my partner is jealous of the views? I recently started posting on TikTok just for fun, and some of my videos have been getting views. Nothing huge, but enough that people are engaging with them. My partner has been trying to become famous online for years. He posts content and really wants to “make it,” but it hasn’t worked out for him so far. Since my videos started getting attention, he’s been noticeably jealous.

She’s noticing this is a red flag.

He’s made comments about how it’s unfair because he’s been trying longer, and that I don’t deserve the attention as much as he does. What really hurt was when he said that he deserves nicer things than me because he’s been working toward fame longer. I don’t brag or rub it in his face.

But he is offended by it anyway.

I was excited at first and thought he’d be supportive, but instead it feels like he’s competing with me and resenting me. I’ve confronted him about it but he just keeps telling me how I’m mean and that I should try to be in his shoes. So now I’m wondering if I’m in the wrong for refusing to delete my TikTok videos even though it upsets him. AITA?

I can’t emphasize enough how much of a giant red flag this is. She deserves to feel happy for her achievement.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

The way he views life and his relationship is so unattractive.

