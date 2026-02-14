Woman’s Friend Separated Her From Her Boyfriend At Her Birthday Party For Petty Reasons, But When She Called Her Out, She Claimed She Ruined Her Party

Birthdays are special, but what happens when someone uses theirs as an excuse to be rude to others and get away with it?

In this case, a woman shares how her friend separated her from her boyfriend at her birthday party, just because she doesn’t think he is fun.

Now she’s wondering if she was in the wrong for calling her friend out at the party.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for arguing with my friend at her birthday party after she intentionally separated me from my boyfriend? I (21F) have been dating my boyfriend (22M) for almost two years. We’re very solid, live together, and usually attend events as a couple. I’ve never had any serious issues with my friend (21F), who I’ve known since high school. My friend threw herself a big 21st birthday party at a rented venue. She invited around 30 people, and I RSVP’d yes for both me and my bf weeks in advance. When we arrived, there were assigned tables. I was seated at a table with my friend and her close friends, while my bf was placed at a completely different table across the room with people he didn’t know.

She didn’t know this was planned.

At first, I assumed it was a mistake. I pulled my friend aside and asked about it, and she told me it was intentional. She said she didn’t want couples “attached at the hip” and wanted people to “branch out.” That sounded fine until I looked around and realized that literally every other couple (including people who had been dating for only a few months) was seated together. When I pointed this out, she admitted she thought my bf would “kill the vibe” and said I’d be “more fun” without him around.

Things were very awkward, to say the least.

For context, he is quiet but extremely polite and has never caused any problems at any event. My bf was clearly uncomfortable once he realized everyone else was seated with their partners except him. He tried to brush it off, but I could tell he was embarrassed and confused. I told my friend that deliberately separating us while seating everyone else with their partners was hurtful and unnecessary, alone with her comments about him not being fun.

But she felt bad since it was her friend’s special day.

She rolled her eyes and told me it was her birthday and I was being dramatic. At that point, I decided not to make a scene so we stick around for the rest of the party, but I was kind of more quiet the rest of the night than usual. Since then, my friend has been blowing up my phone saying I “ruined her birthday,” embarrassed her, and made everything about my relationship. Some mutual friends agree with her and say I should’ve just stayed quiet for the sake of the party, while others think what she did was mean and intentional. I don’t really think I caused that much of a scene, but it is her birthday after all so I feel bad if other people noticed. I genuinely didn’t want to cause drama, but I also didn’t want to ignore the issue and leave my bf feeling uncomfortable. AITA?

This was very immature of her “friend”.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Yikes! Her friend owes her an apology.

Someday (hopefully), she will struggle to fall asleep while feeling embarrassed by this.

