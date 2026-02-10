Woman’s Husband Keeps Asking Her Opinion About Things Only He Uses, But When She Finally Snapped, He Argued That She Should Be More Supportive

In a marriage, it’s expected that one partner helps the other. But what happens when someone starts asking for help with things they could handle on their own?

In today’s story, a woman shares that her husband keeps asking for her opinion regarding things that only he uses, and it’s stressing her out.

Should she offer her input and help, or just say no?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not having an opinion? For the second time today, husband and I got into an argument about my saying I don’t have input into something only he uses. The first instance: he has cameras outside the house, front, back and side. He keeps two tablets running 24/7 on which he monitors the cameras. He cleaned the lens on one of them, then asked me if the view was alright. I said I didn’t have a problem with it, but he’s the one who watches them; the decision should be his.

He is frustrated by her lack of input.

He gets upset, says “I don’t know why I bother!” among other things.

I categorically do not look at the cameras, he uses them to spy on the neighbors, although he’d never admit that. Second instance: Several days ago, his keyboard stopped working. He messed with it a while, then asked if I would take a look. I spent >30 minutes trying to fix it with 0 results. He asked me to order a new one, so I did. Yesterday, it dawned on me, we should have changed the batteries in the keyboard; I told him, he changed them and behold! The keyboard works!

He wants her opinion, but also answers and solutions.

Today he asked me if we should return the new keyboard when it arrives. I said, do you want to keep using the one you’ve got, or just use the new one? He gets mad and said, “That’s why I’m asking you!” I told him, I’m not the one using it, does he want to use the new one or not? He gets even angrier and said, “If YOU had changed the batteries in this one, we wouldn’t have this problem!” What?!? Oh, hell no! I asked him why didn’t he think about it and he said because I should have done it to begin with, that I should have known!

She feels that this is unfair.

I was hot, and said, “So, every time you ask me about something, I should know everything 100%, do everything correctly and know beforehand what’s going on?” He had the courage to reply, YES. That’s when I told him he was full of it. To which he replied, “Then I’ll never ask you to do anything for me again.” I said, fine. That will last a day or two, if I’m lucky. AITA?

It’s okay to ask for help.

But if he can’t handle such small issues on his own, they’ll inevitably have bigger arguments.

