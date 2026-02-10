Woman’s Neighbors Constantly Leave Garbage Outside Their Home, So She’s Thinking About Reporting Them To The HOA

Imagine living in a neighborhood that’s part of an HOA. You’d probably expect the HOA to have pretty picky rules the homeowners would have to follow, but what if this particular HOA didn’t seem to care if the homeowners followed the rules?

If you were annoyed at the appearance of a neighbor’s home, would you talk to the neighbor or contact the HOA?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation and not sure what to do. Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for contemplating reporting my neighbor to the HOA rather than speaking to them directly? I own a home in a suburban neighborhood. There are a wide range of people in said neighborhood. Some young like myself, some retirees, and a good amount in the middle. Along with that, there are some people who take great pride in maintaining their house and property. I consider myself one of those people. At the other end of the spectrum, there are people in this neighborhood that treat their house like a dumping ground. My neighbors across the street are those people.

Here’s the deal with the neighbors…

To put it lightly, they are rough looking hillbillies. Hillbillies that have somehow ended up in the suburbs. I believe it’s an older mother that is playing host to her adult son, his gf, and I believe a sister but she’s not around all the time. I have tried to be neighborly and wave at them or say hi whenever I see them, but they never return the gesture. We are basically strangers.

She’s hesitant to approach them about the garbage outside their house.

My problem with them is the disarray they leave the exterior of their house in. There are usually piles of garbage, old appliances, dilapidated pieces of furniture, etc etc piled up in front of their garage door or roadside. For example, they have had a broken dresser on the curb for almost an entire month now. I have no problem confronting people, however based on their actions and appearance, I would assume they wouldn’t take kindly to me knocking on their door and asking them to clean up their property. And I know I wouldn’t take kindly to them retaliating to me asking said question. I predict it would cause problems for months or years to come.

The HOA doesn’t sound very particular.

So….AITA for thinking about skipping the possible confrontation and just reporting them? Bear in mind also, this HOA hasn’t shown that they’re very committed to upholding their duties. There are a lot of houses like this scattered all over the neighborhood that have been that way for months, so the HOA clearly isn’t giving them notices or fining them. This particular house just happens to be the one I have to look at all the time, hence my issue with them specifically.

I’m surprised the HOA would allow houses to look like dumps. I thought the whole point of an HOA was to have annoyingly high and picky standards that the residents had to follow.

Let’s see if Reddit thinks reporting this family to the HOA is the right move.

This is the weirdest sounding HOA I’ve ever heard of.

