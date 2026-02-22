Women Falsely Assume Another Customer Is An Employee, But A Supervisor Comes Along And Straightens Them Out

Imagine waiting in line at a retail store when another customer waiting in line assumes you work there. Would you correct the customer or play along?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he corrects the customers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t help because they don’t believe him.

Keep reading to see how the drama escalates when a supervisor shows up.

He told us we could!!! So, this just happened 5 minutes ago at a major retail store known for their blue vests and for being one of the worst retail stores in the world. I’m dressed in all black apart from from a green bomber jacket. I’m in line at the electronic section waiting to pay for for an iPad and wireless headphones, they have them at the register as they aren’t allowed to hand them to customers until after they pay. In front of me are a gaggle of short stumpy ladies with a cart loaded with items that aren’t electronics. They’re on Facebook talking crap about some girls profile, not my problem so i tune them out.

The women clearly didn’t look at what he was wearing closely enough.

After a few minutes i hear one of them talking about me. Stump 1: Ask him if we can. Stump 2: Does he work here? Stump 1: Look at how he’s dress, of course he does. (Again, this place if known for blue tops and blue Vests and I’m wearing a black shirt with a band Logo and a green jacket on top of that.)

He tells them he doesn’t work there.

Stump 2: Hey, you! Can we pay for this stuff here? Me: Um, maybe, I don’t know. I don’t work here. They turn around and switch to a horrible broken Spanish. I’m guessing it’s not their first language. Stump 2: See! He doesn’t work here.

He understands everything they’re saying.

Stump 1: I’ve seen him here before, he just doesn’t want to help us. Stump 3: Yes, I’ve seen him here too. A manager or supervisor i don’t know what they were, walks up to them and tells them they can’t pay in Electronics and have to go downstairs to pay (two story building) Stump 1: HE TOLD US WE COULD PAY HERE. She screamed as she turned around to point to me.

The supervisor doesn’t back down.

Supervisor: Yeah, well you can’t. I’m sorry. But this line is only for people buying electronics. Stump 2: We’ve been in line for 10 minutes and he said we could pay!!! The Supervisor shoots me a look and I just shake my head at her. Supervisor: I’m sorry but like i said, you can’t pay here. We have many cashiers downstairs ready to help you.

He made sure they knew he spoke Spanish.

Stump 1: Forget you guys and forget this store!!! She screamed before all three of them stared walking away. Me in Spanish: Bye liars. (I wanted to let them know I understood everything they said.) They gasped and walked away faster.

He explained the situation to the supervisor.

Me to the supervisor: They asked me if they could pay and I told them, maybe, but i didn’t know because i didn’t work there. They thought I did. Supervisor: Ah, I figured they were lying because of the face you made. Sorry about that. I paid and left.

Those women sound crazy! I’m glad the supervisor came along when she did and straightened everything out.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person loved the story.

Here’s a similar comment.

Another person wants to learn Spanish.

It can be really helpful to know more than one language.

Never assume someone doesn’t know what you’re saying.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.