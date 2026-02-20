Cat Owner Showed Viewers The Unusual Spot Where Their Two Kitties Like To Sleep. – ‘Won’t sleep in their bed, but will sleep in here all day.’

It’s a fact of life…cats are gonna do what they want, when they want.

And if you have any furry felines in your house, you’re just gonna have to get used to it!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unusual spot where their two kitties like to relax.

The video shows two cats sleeping underneath a coffee table, each huddled into the glass table’s legs.

Because of course they would be.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Do they know this table wasn’t built just for them?”

The caption reads, “Won’t sleep in their bed, but will sleep in here all day.”

Just cats being cats, I suppose.

Pretty chill couple of felines.

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

These kitties found their spot and they’re not goin’ anywhere!

