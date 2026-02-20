February 20, 2026 at 6:55 am

Cat Owner Showed Viewers The Unusual Spot Where Their Two Kitties Like To Sleep. – ‘Won’t sleep in their bed, but will sleep in here all day.’

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@bowieandblu

It’s a fact of life…cats are gonna do what they want, when they want.

And if you have any furry felines in your house, you’re just gonna have to get used to it!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unusual spot where their two kitties like to relax.

TikTok/@bowieandblu

The video shows two cats  sleeping underneath a coffee table, each huddled into  the glass table’s legs.

Because of course they would be.

TikTok/@bowieandblu

The video’s text overlay reads, “Do they know this table wasn’t built just for them?”

The caption reads, “Won’t sleep in their bed, but will sleep in here all day.”

Just cats being cats, I suppose.

TikTok/@bowieandblu

Pretty chill couple of felines.

Here’s the video.

@bowieandblu

Won’t sleep in thier bed but will sleep in here all day #persiancat #sistercats #persiankitten #cuteanimals #cattok

♬ A Spoonful of Sprinkles – Andrew Bong

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

These kitties found their spot and they’re not goin’ anywhere!

