Workplace Secret Santa Exposed A Power Imbalance Between Boss And Employee, So Holiday Cheer Turned Into A Lasting Resentment

Office holiday traditions were supposed to spread cheer, not expose power imbalances.

So when a Secret Santa paired an employee with her boss, a thoughtful handmade gift was met with a public joke and no present in return.

Both the holiday spirit — and her employment there — didn’t survive the exchange.

Another Worst Secret Santa story The year was 2007. It just so happened that I drew my boss, and my boss drew me.

This employee put a good amount of effort into her gift for her boss.

There was a $20 limit, so I decided to get her favorite brand and scent of fragrance oil she used in her office diffuser. The oil cost $15, so I put it in a cute box full of tiny origami stars I’d made and strung into a garland for the back of her monitor. She loved decorating her office.

Her boss, on the other hand…

I received a card, and inside was a note that said, “It’s been a pleasure working with you this year, now go clean out the storeroom.” I smiled and pretended there was a big joke inside, but my boss — laughing and smiling — took my card and read it aloud to everyone. A few people laughed. Then the HR lady, her best friend, asked if there was a gift. My boss said she’d “take care of me” later.

But this turned out to be a disappointment too.

The “taking care of me” was letting her drive me through the Starbucks drive-thru and having a coffee on her company credit card, while she spent the 10-minute drive not apologizing and raving about her very funny joke. I smiled and chuckled and sipped my Pike Place and held back tears.

To her, this was the final straw.

$15 isn’t much, but every dollar counts, and I had decided to short my own mother a stocking stuffer because of the Secret Santa. I found a new job a few months later and spent the last few months there avoiding my boss.

When HR followed up later, she didn’t spare the details.

The kicker: HR asked if I received a present from my boss. I told the truth and said she bought me a coffee on the company card. She said she was sorry and would look into it. Crickets.

She only hoped her boss got her karma a different way.

Meanwhile, my boss’s monitor looked adorable, her office smelled fragrant, and I hope she told her story of how she ****** me over the holidays and got at least a small side-eye.

Driving through Starbucks is not a gift, lady!

What did Reddit think?

It’s very possible this boss did end up being punished, at least in some small way.

Just because someone is in a highly paid profession does not mean they give good gifts.

Lopsided gift giving often creates hurt feelings.

Is Secret Santa even appropriate for a workplace?

If anything, this gift exchanged revealed the red flag this employee needed to get the heck out of there.

Power trips don’t make great presents.

