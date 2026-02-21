Young Man Bought His Own Car Expecting Autonomy Over It, But His Mother Treated It Like Her Personal Vehicle And Refused To Buy It Fairly

Buying your own car should come with freedom and control.

In this story, a young man bought his own car in 2023.

However, his mother claimed it as her own, using it daily and neglecting to take care of it.

When he finally offered to sell it to her at a generous price, things blew up.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for asking my mum to buy the car SHE drives when I get new one? I (20) bought my car about two years ago in mid-2023. I was thinking that I would have autonomy over it since I bought it outright with my own money. There was no monetary help from anyone else.

This young man witnesses how his mom neglects his car.

Pretty much ever since I got it, my mum (49) has used it as her own personal car. I put up rules that were basically no eating or drinking. There was also no smoking. Not too long after I got the car, fast food rubbish and bottles started to show up on the floor. The ashtray in the backseat was filled with cigarette ash and butts.

He asked her is she could just pay for the car as she was basically the one using it.

She has also not been keeping up with maintenance. This includes oil changes and similar things. I know it should be up to me. I lost my license a while back and I have not been able to take it to a place that could do that. I asked her if she could buy it off me for $1200. This is way under what the car is worth and a generous price for it.

He wanted to buy a new car once he got his license back.

I wanted to use that money to put towards a new car. I am planning on buying it in a month and a half when I get my license back. She practically threw a fit about it. She got all moody about it.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong to ask for money from his mom.

I do not know if I am being out of line for asking for some money. The car has practically been hers for the two years I have had it. She put no money towards it when I bought it. I asked a couple of my friends if this sounds fair. They are all siding with me.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user offers some sound suggestions.

While this one advises him to sell it online.

Hide the keys from your mother, says this person.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

If you treat something like it’s yours, don’t be shocked when the bill shows up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.