His Mom And Stepdad Are Planning To Move From Norway To The US, And Now He Feels Sad And Anxious About Their Big Life Decision

Family decisions can be emotionally complicated, especially if they involve relocation.

In this story, a young man learned that her mom and stepdad planned to move from Norway to the U.S.

While he loves her extended family there, the distance makes her feel sad and anxious.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for being mad at my mom for moving to the other side of the world? (19M) My stepdad is from the United States. He has been with my mom for about 15 years. Ever since they got together, the plan has been that they would move to the U.S. once I was an adult. The idea was that I would be able to take care of myself. We live in Norway, which is a very safe and good country to live in.

This young man couldn’t understand why his parents had to move.

I have always struggled to understand why they want to leave. Especially to move to the U.S., and specifically to Alabama. Do not get me wrong. I love my extended family there. Alabama itself is not a bad place.

The whole situation makes him sad.

That is not really the point. What actually hurts is the distance. Knowing my mom is moving halfway across the world makes me sad. The situation over there also makes me a bit worried. So, what do you think? AITA for being upset?

Distance can really hurt family relationships.

