Young Man Watched A Movie With His Girlfriend And Her Younger Sister, And Discovered Something Disgusting That He Couldn’t Keep Quiet About

Young kids should already know what’s right and wrong in terms of basic etiquette at home.

AITA for getting upset with my girlfriend’s sister for touching food with her feet I (19M) went to my girlfriend’s (19F) house for the first time. After meeting her family, we decided to watch a movie in the basement. Her little sister was there. She is around 10 to 12 years old. I had no problem with that.

We were watching a pretty PG movie, so it wasn’t an issue. Halfway through the movie, we ordered some pizza. We had it on a plate on the coffee table. We were just eating slices one by one.

Then, I realized her sister was resting her feet on the table. She was barefoot. Her feet were touching the pizza. It’s not like she was just skimming it. She practically had her entire foot leaning against the top of the pizza. I found this really weird. I avoided eating the slices she touched. I ended up eating it anyway. I didn’t want to make a scene.

Afterwards, I talked to my girlfriend about this. She said that I was being dramatic, and it was not a big deal. It escalated after that. We got into an argument.

I would understand if her sister was a toddler or if she was a very young child. But she seems old enough to know. You shouldn’t be touching other people’s food, especially with your feet. So, I just want to know. AITA for getting upset or angry about this?

Just because you’re in your house doesn’t mean you can forget basic hygiene.

