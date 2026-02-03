Young Man’s Family Wants Him To Take A Government Job So They Can Keep Their House, And Now He Feels Trapped Between Money And Family Obligations

It’s hard to plan your future when your family is trying to do it for you.

So, what would you do if your family expected you to take a job you do not want just to keep a roof over their heads? Would you sacrifice to help them? Or would you push back because you don’t want the responsibility?

In the following story, one young man finds himself facing this decision and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting to take a government job just so my family can keep their house? I’m 19. My dad works a senior government job, and our family lives in an official government house. When he retires, we’re supposed to move out. We don’t own any other house. Because of that, my family wants me to join government service at a lower scale so they can try to get the house transferred or re-allotted under my name. The thing is, I recently found out that if I do that, the house would be directly tied to my job. If I ever quit, resign, or get transferred, we’d lose the house again. I don’t actually want a government job. I’m not interested in that career path at all.

He has siblings and doesn’t understand why they’re forcing this on him.

The main reason they want me to do it is to delay or “handle” the house issue. I feel like once I take the job, I’ll never be able to leave because the moment I do, it becomes “you made us homeless.” I have siblings, including older ones, but for some reason, the pressure is mostly on me. I get why my family is scared, but I also feel like I’m being asked to lock myself into something for life at 19 out of guilt. I haven’t outright refused yet, but I feel really uncomfortable and trapped just thinking about it. AITA?

Wow! That’s a lot to carry at such a young age.

