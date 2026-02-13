Young Woman Agreed To Let An Older Family Member Join Her Solo Vacation, But The More She Thinks About Losing Her Freedom, The More She Considers Turning It Back Into A Solo Trip

Agreeing to something in the moment can really come back to haunt you later.

So, what would you do if you were planning a solo vacation, which offers freedom and flexibility, but you inadvertently told a family member they could come? Would you just plan a solo trip next time? Or would you cancel on her and go alone?

In the following story, one young woman finds herself in this predicament and is opting for the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if I didn’t let my family member come on my solo trip with me I went on a dream vacation at the start of this year, and I’m planning to do it all again in a few months. I discovered solo travelling last year, and I’ve only gotten to do two so far, but I really love the freedom of it. I’m 25, and I’ve always felt kind of restricted because I’ve only ever really gone away with family.

Now, her family member wants to go.

I was telling my family member (55, F) about this trip I’m planning, we go on smaller trips together often, and she suddenly suggested she could come. In the moment I thought, well, it’d be good to experience it with someone, and I’d save a lot of money by splitting a hotel room, so I sort of agreed on the spot. The more we’ve talked about it, though, the more compromises she’s expecting me to make. My last solo trip I decided to extend at the very last minute, and kept extending until basically my budget ran out. I couldn’t do that if she came with me. I really wanted to go to 2 cities and do 10 days in each (at least) on this trip.

The thought of being monitored 24/7 is weighing her down.

I went for a month last time, but she’s already trying to convince me to just go to 1 city for 10 days and let that be it. This is the point where I really started regretting saying yes. Also, I just know where I’m going, she would hate it. It can be scary. You will see ********** on the streets, and public transportation feels pretty dodgy. But this family member is so paranoid, I wouldn’t be able to freely just go for a drink or meet anyone.

She’s hoping to meet someone.

During my last solo trip, I went on a couple of dates, and I don’t want to have to be sneaky or be judged on MY OWN trip! But I know I would have to because she’d expect to know my whereabouts 24/7. And frankly, I’m hoping to find a husband on one of these trips!! I don’t have a lot of money, and I’ve been saving all year to do this trip again, so I would really like to do it on my own terms. The more I think about it, the more it just confirms that I really want to do this alone. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she wants to go alone, but maybe two people in that dangerous city is better.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

She needs to call her ASAP and let her know that plans have changed. It would be nice to offer a different trip down the road.

