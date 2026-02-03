Young Woman Only Gave Her Boyfriend’s Sister A Chocolate Bar Because She Has Been Super Hostile, And His Family Is On Her Side Despite The Drama

Christmas presents from anyone but your parents are not a given. They tend to be given as a thank you or a reward.

AITAH for not getting my bf’s sister a proper Christmas present?

My boyfriend’s sister (15) ended up crying as I had only got her a chocolate bar for Christmas. I suppose I don’t have an obligation to get her a present but I used to give her presents for Christmas and birthdays.

The girl hasn’t earned generosity.

She’s been pretty disrespectful to me over the 2 years I’ve been dating my boyfriend. It’s probably just regular teenager things but it kind of affects me. Some examples – all texts to her brother (my bf): “Don’t invite people who aren’t family to Christmas, and we all know who isn’t part of the family.” “If she has a problem tell her to msg me or say it to my face and stop being such a child.” “You want to marry someone who cant even say hi, one day i hope you lock in and realize because its delusion.”

His sister was a problem for other reasons.

“If you don’t like me, why are u coming for Christmas?” She said she wanted to “Bash my head in” the next time i went to their house, so i stopped saying hi to her. Its a shame because all teenage girls wants nice gifts for Christmas, but after all of what she’s said about me I cant bring myself to buy a present. Am being childish/petty?

Here is what folks are saying.

They all sound like bad eggs.

Same here. Who does this?!

Exactly. Don’t enable her.

I don’t get this either.

Would make a good Christmas present.

Sounds like she needs to dump her boyfriend.

