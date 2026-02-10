Young Woman Was Getting Ready To Leave, So She Politely Declined Her Friend Who Was Asking For A Favor, But The Friend Didn’t Take It Very Well

Living with friends requires respect for schedules.

The following story involves a young woman who had plans with friends and was getting ready to leave.

Another friend suddenly texted her and asked for a favor.

She politely declined, saying she was about to leave, but her friend didn’t take it very well.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for refusing to help my friend last minute and “ruining” her night? I (18F) feel like I’m losing my mind over this. So I’m here for an outside perspective. I live in a boarding-style setup where we all share common spaces. Everyone still has their own rooms and schedules. I had plans made days in advance to go out with a group of friends. Everyone was already waiting on me. They were dressed, ready, and on a tight time window.

This young woman received a text from her friend asking a favor.

About 10 minutes before I was about to leave, one of my friends (18F) texted me. She asked if she could drop her bag in my room. She said she didn’t want to walk back to hers later. Important detail: I could literally see on Snapchat that she was still sitting in the cafeteria. She wasn’t rushing. She wasn’t on the way. She just assumed I’d accommodate her.

She refused to help and told her she was leaving.

I replied honestly and said I was already leaving. I said I couldn’t wait around. She immediately got passive aggressive. She started saying things like, “Wow, okay! I guess I’ll just struggle then.” She also said, “Didn’t think it would be that hard.” She added, “You could’ve helped if you wanted to.”

Now, her friend told other people that she had left her stranded.

I didn’t snap back. I just reiterated that I had plans. I told her people were waiting on me. She then stopped responding. Later that night, I found out she was telling people I left her stranded. She also said that I care more about going out than helping a friend.

Their mutual friends are now acting as if she had betrayed her friend.

Now, some mutuals are acting weird toward me. They are acting like I committed some massive betrayal. Here’s where I might be the jerk. Yes, technically I could have waited an extra few minutes. But if I do that every time someone asks last minute, my plans never matter.

It wasn’t the first time her friend pulled something like this.

This also isn’t the first time she’s done something like this. She constantly assumes other people will bend their schedules to make her life easier. Then, she plays the victim when they don’t. I feel like I’m being punished for having boundaries. So AITA for saying no? And for leaving when I said I would?

Let’s find out how others reacted to this.

This person suggests not giving too many details.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes sense, too.

It’s good to establish boundaries, says this one.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

You can’t always say yes to every favor they ask of you.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.